Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.38

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.

Shimizu Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Shimizu Company Profile

Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties.

