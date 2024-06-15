Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.38

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 24 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.38.
Shimizu Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15 and a beta of 0.21.
Shimizu Company Profile
Shimizu Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, development, engineering, and life cycle valuation businesses in Japan and internationally. The company proposes, plans, designs, builds, repairs, manages, operates, and maintains offices, plants, schools, hospitals, and other buildings, such as nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, temples, shrines, and architectures; offers design, build, and renovation for tunnels, bridges, dams, urban infrastructure, energy facilities, and other public works; provides construction for manufacturing facilities, high-rise buildings, hospitals, bridges, subways, and other projects; and develops and rents real estate properties, including condominiums, data centers, office buildings, logistics facilities, and other properties.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shimizu
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.