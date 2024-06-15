SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT) Short Interest Update

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of SHL Telemedicine in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

SHL Telemedicine Stock Down 6.8 %

About SHL Telemedicine

SHLT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. SHL Telemedicine has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets personal telemedicine solutions in Israel, Europe, and internationally. It offers smartheart, a personal mobile 12 lead ECG device that enables the detection of heart attacks; CardioSen'C, a personal cellular-digital 12-lead ECG transmitter device; and Cardio'B, a portable device to transmit a 12-lead ECG.

