Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NWF Group Price Performance

Shares of NWF opened at GBX 195 ($2.48) on Thursday. NWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.57). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.41 million, a PE ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.28.

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

