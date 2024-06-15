Shore Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
NWF Group Price Performance
Shares of NWF opened at GBX 195 ($2.48) on Thursday. NWF Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.50 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 280 ($3.57). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 206.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 206.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £96.41 million, a PE ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 0.28.
About NWF Group
