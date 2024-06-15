Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Rises By 24.9%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the May 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Performance

Akbank T.A.S. stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,392. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Akbank T.A.S. had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

