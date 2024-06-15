Short Interest in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expands By 80.4%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the May 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In other news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $225,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,449 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $99,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,351 shares of company stock valued at $444,570. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alarm.com by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,078,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,715,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alarm.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,277,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ALRM stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.06. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

