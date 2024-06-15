Short Interest in Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Expands By 149.6%

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 149.6% from the May 15th total of 468,800 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 359,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Allarity Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 13.16% of Allarity Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Allarity Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

ALLR stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $269.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

Allarity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($22.14) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Allarity Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA (ixabepilone), a selective microtubule inhibitor in phase 2 for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

