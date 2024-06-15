Short Interest in Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Grows By 100.0%

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Altius Renewable Royalties Stock Performance
ATRWF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413. Altius Renewable Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.
About Altius Renewable Royalties
