Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Increases By 22.2%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASM International Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $20.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $726.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510. ASM International has a 12 month low of $375.35 and a 12 month high of $768.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $672.86 and its 200 day moving average is $601.23.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 17.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASM International Increases Dividend

About ASM International

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $2.5568 per share. This is an increase from ASM International’s previous dividend of $2.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. ASM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company's products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

