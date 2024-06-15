Short Interest in Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Increases By 39.7%

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 746,600 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the May 15th total of 534,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of BCDRF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.53. 45,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,696. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

About Banco Santander

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.