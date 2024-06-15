Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Rises By 100.0%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BKHYY traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.40. 1,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.06. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $44.01.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 19th. The bank reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.5726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

