Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Increases By 62.6%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 356,200 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the May 15th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of BioLineRx stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $2.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.54.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

