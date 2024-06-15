Short Interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expands By 61.0%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,682.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, insider Jimmy C. Duan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.73 per share, with a total value of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,682.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 2,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $166,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 104,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BL. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair raised BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised BlackLine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

BL traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 493,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,312. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 197.91, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.86.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

