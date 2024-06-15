Short Interest in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Grows By 70.7%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bogota Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

BSBK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. Bogota Financial has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $8.75.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

