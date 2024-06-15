Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Expands By 82.1%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Bridgestone Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. Bridgestone has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Bridgestone Company Profile
