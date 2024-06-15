Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Expands By 82.1%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the May 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Bridgestone Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BRDCY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.34. Bridgestone has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bridgestone Company Profile

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

