Short Interest in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Expands By 200.0%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ASET stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.37. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $31.69.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0862 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
