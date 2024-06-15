Short Interest in Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY) Expands By 100.0%

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA (OTCMKTS:GZPZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GZPZY remained flat at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. Gaztransport & Technigaz has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $32.56.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.3568 dividend. This is an increase from Gaztransport & Technigaz’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Gaztransport & Technigaz Company Profile

Gaztransport & Technigaz SA, a technology and engineering company, provides cryogenic membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) in South Korea, China, Russia, and internationally. The company offers solutions, such as commercial vessel tanks, small and medium-capacity LNG carriers, bunker barges and vessels, and floating storage structures and bunkering stations for supplying LNG to merchant vessels other than LNG carriers; and LNG fuel storage solutions and related systems for the merchant vessels that use LNG as a marine fuel to replace the conventional fuel oils.

