Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Expands By 119.2%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 119.2% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of HSQVY stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,189. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

