Short Interest in Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW) Expands By 212.3%

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 212.3% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hywin Stock Performance
Shares of HYW stock remained flat at $0.41 on Friday. 13,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,099. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. Hywin has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $7.50.
Hywin Company Profile
