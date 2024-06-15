Short Interest in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Increases By 22.3%

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,400 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 348,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,746,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after purchasing an additional 428,164 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,428,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,952,000 after purchasing an additional 80,230 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,334,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,808,000 after buying an additional 73,946 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,264,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,041,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,156,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,669,000 after acquiring an additional 94,790 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.19. 1,480,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $183.23 and its 200-day moving average is $176.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $197.22.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

