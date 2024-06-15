Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Increases By 158.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the May 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $613,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.46. 17,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,911. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.75. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $218.49 million, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.95.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

