Short Interest in ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Decreases By 90.3%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ITV Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ITVPY traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $9.55. 11,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,273. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

ITV Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.19.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

