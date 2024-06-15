Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Grows By 126.3%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance
JSMD stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $70.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $338.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF
Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.
