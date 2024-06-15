Short Interest in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Grows By 126.3%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the May 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Price Performance

JSMD stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 16,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,304. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12-month low of $54.02 and a 12-month high of $70.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.20. The firm has a market cap of $338.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,897,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,177,000 after acquiring an additional 69,617 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,228,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,530 shares in the last quarter.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

