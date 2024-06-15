Short Interest in Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Decreases By 23.6%

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,214,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 5,513,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 265.1 days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPCMF stock remained flat at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.21.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited on 27 April 2011, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust and was subsequently renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

