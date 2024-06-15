Short Interest in Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Decreases By 23.6%

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,214,500 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 5,513,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 265.1 days.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MPCMF stock remained flat at $0.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.21.
Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Company Profile
