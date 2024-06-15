Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Declines By 16.4%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYMTL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.05. 3,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,723. New York Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $20.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

