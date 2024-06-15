Short Interest in Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Decreases By 16.7%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Nissan Chemical Trading Down 7.6 %

OTCMKTS NNCHY traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.96. 9,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. Nissan Chemical has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

About Nissan Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.