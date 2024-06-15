Short Interest in Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Decreases By 16.7%

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Nissan Chemical Trading Down 7.6 %
OTCMKTS NNCHY traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.96. 9,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34. Nissan Chemical has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.15.
About Nissan Chemical
