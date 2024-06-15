Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Increases By 50.3%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,700 shares, an increase of 50.3% from the May 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Ocado Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OCDDY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. 40,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $25.45.
Ocado Group Company Profile
