Short Interest in Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF) Declines By 16.0%

Organo Co. (OTCMKTS:ORGJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Organo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ORGJF remained flat at C$45.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.61. Organo has a 12-month low of C$45.80 and a 12-month high of C$45.80.

About Organo

Organo Corporation operates as a water treatment engineering company in Japan, Taiwan, China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It offers pure water systems, such as reverse osmosis (RO) systems, regenerative automatic and manual pure water systems, electric regeneration pure water systems, desktop-type pure water systems, cabinet-type pure water systems, electrode ionization high-purity water systems, cartridge water purifiers, and two-stage RO systems; ultrapure water systems, including desktop and cabinet-type ultrapure water systems, and final polishing unit; and other equipment comprising alkaline electrolyzed water production equipment, homogenizers, electro conductivity meters, resistivity meters, and ion exchange filters, as well as marine scrubber wastewater treatment systems.

