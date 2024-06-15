Short Interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Decreases By 25.0%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,500 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 946,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
SandRidge Energy Price Performance
NYSE SD traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company had a trading volume of 233,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,860. The company has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. SandRidge Energy has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $17.19.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 11.41%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 690.0% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 118,492 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 103,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 88.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 106,667 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 469.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.
About SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
