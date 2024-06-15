Short Interest in Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Declines By 23.1%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Performance

Shares of SHALY stock remained flat at $14.17 during midday trading on Friday. Shangri-La Asia has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Shangri-La Asia Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

About Shangri-La Asia

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

