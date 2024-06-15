Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Rises By 109.1%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the May 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of SSDOY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,708. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $25.44 and a 52-week high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

