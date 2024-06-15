Short Interest in Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Grows By 66.7%

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:RNSC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,156. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.94. Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0419 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Small Cap US Equity Select ETF

The First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of small-cap US equities. RNSC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

