Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Drops By 61.0%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the May 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

SoftBank stock remained flat at $12.37 during trading hours on Friday. 64,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,161. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

