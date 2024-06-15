Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Increases By 87.2%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Performance

ATUUF remained flat at $2.65 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Tenaz Energy has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.48.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

About Tenaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. Tenaz Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.