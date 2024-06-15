Short Interest in Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Increases By 87.2%

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Tenaz Energy Stock Performance
ATUUF remained flat at $2.65 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81. Tenaz Energy has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.48.
About Tenaz Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tenaz Energy
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.