Short Interest in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Declines By 21.8%

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the May 15th total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tennant by 1,272.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Tennant by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of TNC traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average is $102.76. Tennant has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Tennant had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

