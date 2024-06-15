Short Interest in The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Rises By 29.6%

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,700 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 215,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 746,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RGF remained flat at $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,257. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.54. Real Good Food has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $5.21.

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in Real Good Food in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Real Good Food by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Real Good Food by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 62,680 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in Real Good Food by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 877,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 175,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

