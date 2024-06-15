Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Rises By 37.5%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Treasury Wine Estates stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,000. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

