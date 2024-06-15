Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Rises By 37.5%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance
Treasury Wine Estates stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company had a trading volume of 42,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,000. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55.
About Treasury Wine Estates
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Treasury Wine Estates
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.