Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declines By 20.1%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIW. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,448,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 67.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 480,396 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,783,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 1,085.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 161,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 147,944 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 199,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 89,117 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE WIW traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.62. 178,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,862. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $9.06.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
