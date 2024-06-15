Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,171.0 days.

Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SSSAF remained flat at $45.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $48.25.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

