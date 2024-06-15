Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Update

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,171.0 days.
Shurgard Self Storage Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SSSAF remained flat at $45.00 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52 week low of $42.16 and a 52 week high of $48.25.
About Shurgard Self Storage
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shurgard Self Storage
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.