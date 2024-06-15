SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.77

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.77 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 273025 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

SI-BONE Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.45 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $59,509.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,639.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $51,258.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $59,509.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 247,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,379 shares of company stock worth $218,528. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,217 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 20.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 90,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

