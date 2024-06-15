Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $313.51 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $313.51 million and approximately $11.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,523,635,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,495,975,468 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

