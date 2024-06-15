Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Up 442.9% in May

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Siemens Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.81. 18,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,360. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.
About Siemens Energy
