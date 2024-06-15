Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) Short Interest Up 442.9% in May

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 442.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Siemens Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Siemens Energy stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $24.81. 18,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,360. Siemens Energy has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.