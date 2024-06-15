Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,329,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,844,000 after buying an additional 3,613,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,035,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,865,000 after purchasing an additional 318,983 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,689,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,845,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,911,000 after purchasing an additional 127,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49,663 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $43.99 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.