Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,219 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 620,682 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,828,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 286,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 87,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.23. 571,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,634. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

