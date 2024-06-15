Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $280,000 in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 12.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Harmonic Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $11.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.96. Harmonic Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In related news, SVP Ian Graham sold 52,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $577,393.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

