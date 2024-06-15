Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,775 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,000. Microsoft accounts for about 3.7% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 22,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 386,847 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $122,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.83.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $442.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $309.45 and a 12 month high of $443.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.