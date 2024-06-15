SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Down 17.9% in May

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the May 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SilverBow Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,189. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.95. The company has a market cap of $973.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $272.27 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 16.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8,624.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

