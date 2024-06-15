SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the May 15th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

SK Growth Opportunities stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,855. SK Growth Opportunities has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $553,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,867,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

