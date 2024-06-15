Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SKX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX stock opened at $72.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,724,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $779,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,893,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,383,000 after purchasing an additional 98,068 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,601 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 72.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 552,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

