Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.76 and last traded at $24.84. Approximately 234,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 146,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.35.

SDHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.10.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDHC. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,451,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,388,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,973,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

