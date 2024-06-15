Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Short Interest Up 199.9% in May

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,100 shares, an increase of 199.9% from the May 15th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Snap One Trading Up 0.1 %

SNPO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 911,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,950. The company has a market cap of $822.81 million, a PE ratio of -27.56 and a beta of 1.10. Snap One has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $246.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.89 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Snap One will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SNPO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Snap One in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.75 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Snap One in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap One from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair lowered Snap One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.05.

Institutional Trading of Snap One

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap One by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Snap One by 18.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap One by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 188,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Snap One in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap One by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

